Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Increased by Analyst

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.31. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

