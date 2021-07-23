Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Indl Alliance S raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Indl Alliance S analyst P. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Indl Alliance S also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $43.96 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

