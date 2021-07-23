Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Boosted by Beacon Securities

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DXT. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

DXT stock opened at C$6.53 on Wednesday. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$3.32 and a one year high of C$7.00. The stock has a market cap of C$424.90 million and a PE ratio of 5.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

