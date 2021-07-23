Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.03.

NYSE:DVN opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $1,296,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $744,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $10,613,000. Golden Green Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 24.5% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 25,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 77,453.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

