Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

AptarGroup stock opened at $134.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.13. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in AptarGroup by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AptarGroup by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

