Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Issued By Cormark

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price target on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.02.

YRI opened at C$5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$9.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

