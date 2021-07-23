Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.06.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.52. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 129,073 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after buying an additional 86,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.