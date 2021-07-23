Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Trading Up 8.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)’s share price was up 8.6% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.77. Approximately 512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 66,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

The firm has a market capitalization of $850.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

