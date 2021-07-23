Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Sold by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRPL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $26.13 on Friday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

