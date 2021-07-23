Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PUBGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a $15.86 target price on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Publicis Groupe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

OTCMKTS PUBGY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 62,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.00. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

