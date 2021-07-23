Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OGZPY shares. Erste Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

OGZPY opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

