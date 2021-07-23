Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Invests $508,000 in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Evo Acquisition comprises 0.2% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVOJU. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,921,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

EVOJU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 2,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,673. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

