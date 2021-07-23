ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $134.08

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $134.08 and last traded at $133.01, with a volume of 193603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 110.1% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth $256,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 112.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 97.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

