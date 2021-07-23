Prometeus Market Capitalization Hits $178.83 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $178.83 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.87 or 0.00033728 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00049453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.54 or 0.00857969 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

