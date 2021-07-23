Project Pai Market Cap Reaches $17.54 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Project Pai has a market cap of $17.54 million and approximately $154,010.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00026885 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,762,742,270 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,651,469 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.