Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.460-$3.500 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. 1,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.64.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PRGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Progress Software Company Profile
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.
