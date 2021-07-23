Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.460-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. 1,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.64.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

PRGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

