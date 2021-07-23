Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.64. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Progress Software by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

