Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Issues Earnings Results

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Private Bancorp of America stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $136.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.51.

PBAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

