Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Position Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120,594 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Primoris Services worth $24,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 28,613.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 133,337 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

