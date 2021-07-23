Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,025,598 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 665,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,025,598 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $64,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $339,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IHS Markit by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in IHS Markit by 2,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,902 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in IHS Markit by 421.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,297,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in IHS Markit by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,397,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,283,000 after purchasing an additional 918,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

INFO opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.53. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $116.09.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

