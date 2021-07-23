Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 24,468 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,468 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.20% of IQVIA worth $75,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,960,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 29.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $244.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $254.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.30.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.84.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

