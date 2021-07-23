Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 24,468 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,468 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.20% of IQVIA worth $75,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,960,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 29.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
IQV stock opened at $244.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $254.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.30.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.84.
IQVIA Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
