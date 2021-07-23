Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 155.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 539,523 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.01% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $62,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHB opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.90. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

