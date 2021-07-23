Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $73.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,045,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,747 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $73,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 48,088 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in The Kroger by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,190,000 after acquiring an additional 806,725 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,107,000 after acquiring an additional 198,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of KR stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

