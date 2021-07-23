Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $68.09 Million Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864,758 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $68,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of PLAN opened at $56.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,017,714. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAN. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.05.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.