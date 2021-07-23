Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.42% of Penn National Gaming worth $69,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.46 and a beta of 2.56.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.17.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

