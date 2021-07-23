Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 212.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period.

NYSE PBH opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

