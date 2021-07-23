Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.89 EPS

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89), Briefing.com reports. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,094. The firm has a market cap of $435.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PDS shares. TD Securities cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC cut Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

