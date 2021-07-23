Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) were down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.31. Approximately 2,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 297,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAX shares. William Blair started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.50.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $49,366,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $31,607,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $14,063,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $7,006,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

