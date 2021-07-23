PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Earns “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSK. Scotiabank boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Firstegy downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.10.

PSK opened at C$13.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.88 and a 1 year high of C$15.73.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.66%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

