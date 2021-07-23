PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Receives $18.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PQG shares. CL King upped their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get PQ Group alerts:

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,817.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $16,458,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PQG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. 85,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54. PQ Group has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.92.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.