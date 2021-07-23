PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $189.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $197.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.75.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $160.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

