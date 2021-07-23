Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$39.93. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$39.24, with a volume of 2,164,697 shares.

POW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 87.76, a current ratio of 103.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.25. The company has a market cap of C$26.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.28.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8800001 EPS for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

