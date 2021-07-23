Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

PBPB opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.60. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,460.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

