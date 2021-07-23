Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.46-13.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.32. Pool also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.460-$13.960 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $462.14.

POOL traded up $5.43 on Friday, reaching $455.95. 5,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,728. Pool has a one year low of $285.92 and a one year high of $478.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $447.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

