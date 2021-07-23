PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.59. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 61,399 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $340.96 million, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in PolyMet Mining by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 51.2% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the first quarter valued at about $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

