PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) CEO David B. Seaburg Sells 31,032 Shares

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of PolarityTE stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $22,032.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,120,023 shares in the company, valued at $795,216.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.03. PolarityTE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 339.69% and a negative return on equity of 123.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in PolarityTE by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PolarityTE by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,461 shares in the last quarter. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

