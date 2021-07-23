Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 477 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $164,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS opened at $45.79 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

