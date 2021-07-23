Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,097 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 98,849 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CDE opened at $7.47 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.38.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDE shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.12.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

