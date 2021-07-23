Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 325,081 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 325,081 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.30% of Targa Resources worth $21,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,370.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $5,550,211. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

