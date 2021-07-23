Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 13,282 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of The Boston Beer worth $26,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 1,449.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 16,527 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,945,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,087.88.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $947.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $653.06 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,017.08.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

