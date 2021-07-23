Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,285,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,498,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 3.50% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORIC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 285,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $17.71 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $27,489.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,998 shares of company stock valued at $200,752.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORIC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

