Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $27.89 Million in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,276,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,892,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Mereo BioPharma Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 125,000.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 974.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,971 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MREO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $2.77 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

