Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $25.03 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,419 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 120,864 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $25,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,090,153,000 after purchasing an additional 118,145 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,216,295,000 after purchasing an additional 479,849 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $67.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

