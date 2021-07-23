PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CEO David Henry Mack Sells 1,029 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $36,560.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Henry Mack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, David Henry Mack sold 204 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $7,248.12.

On Friday, May 21st, David Henry Mack sold 6,207 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $221,651.97.

PMVP stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.70.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

