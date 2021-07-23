Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,327. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.