PlayFuel Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $6.13 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00047972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.70 or 0.00853577 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

