Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $431.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.08 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $119.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.50. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.