Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sleep Number in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 2,176.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $7,583,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $3,689,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $4,052,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

