Piper Sandler Boosts TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target to $66.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.21% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

