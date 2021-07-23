Piper Sandler Boosts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $104.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.69% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

Shares of HES opened at $74.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $9,478,512.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,675,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 38.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

